Searching for X-ray Binaries with Large-Scale Optical Variability Surveys

The Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) is an optical time-domain survey at Palomar Observatory currently in operation. Thanks to its 47 square degree field of view and fast readout time, ZTF images the entire visible Northern sky every two nights. Since 2018, ZTF has accumulated hundreds to thousands of epochs of each field it observes, enabling searches for rare and fast evolving transients, variable stars, and solar system objects. ZTF’s imaging pipelines release near-real-time alerts for transient sources which presage those anticipated from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. I will describe ongoing searches for optical variability signatures from X-ray binary systems as well as prospects for discoveries with the Rubin Observatory.