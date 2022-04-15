Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

The Fermi-LAT Light Curve Repository

Presentation #111.13 in the session “Time Domain Astrophysics (Poster)”.

by Janeth Valverde, Daniel Kocevski, Simone Garrappa, Aryeh Brill, and Michela Negro
Published onApr 01, 2022
We present the Fermi-LAT light curve repository, consisting of a public library of gamma-ray light curves for variable Fermi-LAT sources on a variety of timescales. The Fermi-LAT light curve repository aims to provide publication-quality light curves on timescales of days, weeks, and months for over 1500 sources deemed variable in the 4FGL-DR2 catalog. The repository consists of light curves generated through a full-likelihood analysis of the source and surrounding region, providing calibrated flux and photon index measurements for each time bin. Hosted at NASA’s HEASARC, the library provides users with access to this continually updated light curve data, serving as a resource to the time-domain and multi-messenger communities.

