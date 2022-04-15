The VERITAS Time-Domain Astrophysics Program

International collaboration between multi-messenger observatories and all-sky telescopes has enabled the field of time-domain astrophysics with the discoveries of gravitational-wave (GW) candidate sources, gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), fast radio bursts (FRBs), astrophysical neutrino sources, and more. VERITAS is a very-high-energy (VHE; E > 100 GeV) IACT array located at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in southern Arizona, which has maintained an active time-domain observing program since mid-2006. In addition to a separate program focused on flaring blazars, VERITAS has developed follow-up strategies for GRB, GW, FRB and neutrino triggers, observing a large catalog of candidates. In addition, VERITAS has added two new stellar-driven transients to its time-domain program by following up classical novae and superluminous supernovae (SLSNe). The recent VHE detection of Nova RS Oph suggests that novae may constitute a new class of TeV photon emitters powered by shocks borne out of accretion-disc instabilities. In the case of SLSNe, the central-engine model posits that the extra emission beyond that of conventional core-collapse processes is powered by a strongly magnetized millisecond pulsar capable of generating photons to VHE for hundreds of days after the supernova explosion. In this presentation, we summarize the scope of the VERITAS time-domain astrophysical program focusing on GWs, GRBs, FRBs, Novae and SLSNe.