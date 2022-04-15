Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Collapsars as Sites of r-process Nucleosynthesis

Presentation #200.02 in the session “Multi-Messenger and Time Domain Astronomy (Oral)”.

by Shreya Anand and Mansi Kasliwal
A rare sub-class of massive star explosions, known as broad-lined Ic supernovae (Ic-BL SNe), have been highlighted as one of the potential sites of r-process nucleosynthesis capable of enriching the Universe with heavy elements. These supernovae, stripped of their hydrogen and helium layers, are associated with long-duration gamma-ray bursts originating from collapsing massive stars (collapsars), and exhibit broad features in their spectra characteristic of their high velocity (>10,000 km/s) ejecta. Recent simulations show that heavy r-process elements can form in the disk surrounding the newly formed, black hole central engine resulting from a collapsar. The main observational prediction from these simulations is an excess in the near-IR lightcurve compared to the optical starting 30 days post-peak. We present one of the first observational campaigns to systematically hunt for near-IR excesses in Ic-BL SNe identified with the Zwicky Transient Facility and followed-up with the Wide InfraRed Camera at Palomar observatory. With updated collapsar r-process lightcurve models, we place constraints on the r-process ejecta mass yield from collapsars. Investigating collapsars as r-process sites can shed light on whether kilonovae are one amongst many sites, or the only site responsible for enriching our solar neighborhood with heavy elements.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
