Late-Time Radio Emission in Tidal Disruption Events (TDEs)

A tidal disruption event (TDE) occurs when a star wanders sufficiently close to a supermassive black hole (SMBH) to be torn apart by tidal forces. TDE observations in radio offer a unique laboratory to measure SMBH masses, to study super-Eddington accretion and associated outflows, and to probe the environment around previously-dormant SMBHs. Recently, it has become apparent that some TDEs can indeed exhibit delayed onset of radio emission, which may be due to the long-elusive off-axis jets, or to a previously unknown delayed phase of TDE accretion and outflows. In this talk, I will discuss results from a radio survey using the VLA and MeerKAT of ~25 TDEs >2 years post-disruption, which did not exhibit radio emission at early times. I will discuss the rate of radio-bright TDEs at late times, and implications for the density profile surrounding SMBHs.