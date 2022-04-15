eROSITA Observations of Transient Sources

During its four year long All Sky Survey, the eROSITA instrument on Spectrum-X-Gamma will perform the deepest all sky survey of the X-ray (0.2-8 keV) sky. The survey consists of a total of eight scans of the whole celestial sphere, which last six months each. Each survey is designed as a slew survey where the Spectrum-X-Gamma probe rotates with a period of four hours around an axis that is (roughly) pointing at the Sun while the probe moves around the L2-point of the Sun-Earth System. Due to eROSITA’s large field of view of 1.03 degrees, sources are visible during multiple of such rotations for about 40s each. As a result, eROSITA will also be able to measure the flux evolution of several million sources on a hourly, and semi-annual cadence, as well as discover new transient sources.

In this presentation I will present initial results on transient phenomena that were found during the first four eROSITA All Sky Surveys, covering source classes from stars, novae, galactic X-ray binaries, to tidal disruption events, active galactic nuclei, and gamma-ray burst afterglows.