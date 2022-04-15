HAWC’s view of the highest-energy gamma-ray sky

The High Energy Water Cherenkov (HAWC) Observatory, which consists of an array of water Cherenkov detectors located in Puebla, Mexico, is capable of continuously monitoring the very high-energy (VHE, E > ~300 GeV) gamma-ray sky. The high duty cycle (95%) and wide field-of-view (~2 sr) make it an ideal instrument for developing source catalogs as well as monitoring the sky for transient phenomena. With over five years of accumulated data, HAWC provides a window to the most powerful cosmic accelerators in the universe: supernova remnants, pulsar wind nebula, and active galactic nuclei. A recent upgrade to HAWC has increased the sensitivity of the experiment above 10 TeV, allowing for deeper knowledge of these sources.

In this talk, I will provide an overview of recent results from HAWC. This includes the highest-energy gamma-ray skymap (> 100 TeV), the discovery of a new source class (TeV halos), and the observation of a 100 TeV gamma rays from a superbubble surrounding a region of massive star formation where cosmic rays have been freshly accelerated.