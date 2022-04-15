Highlights from the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO)

The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), located in China at 4410m above sea level, is a complex of extensive air shower (EAS) detector array. Utilizing different detection techniques, LHAASO surveys the entire northern gamma-ray and cosmic-ray sky with a wide energy range from very-high to ultra-high energies. The full array of LHAASO has been operational since July 2021. With data collected with a partial array in 2020, LHAASO found a dozen ultra-high-energy (UHE) gamma-ray sources, with an unprecedented highest photon energy of 1.4 ± 0.13 PeV. These findings confirmed the existence of PeV particle accelerators in our Galaxy and opened up an era of UHE gamma-ray astronomy. In this talk, we will summarize the status of the experiment and present recent highlights from the LHAASO observatory.