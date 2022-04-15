Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Highlights from the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO)

Presentation #202.03 in the session “Peta-electronvolt Cosmic Accelerators in the Milky Way”.

by Hao Zhou
Published onApr 01, 2022
Highlights from the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO)

The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), located in China at 4410m above sea level, is a complex of extensive air shower (EAS) detector array. Utilizing different detection techniques, LHAASO surveys the entire northern gamma-ray and cosmic-ray sky with a wide energy range from very-high to ultra-high energies. The full array of LHAASO has been operational since July 2021. With data collected with a partial array in 2020, LHAASO found a dozen ultra-high-energy (UHE) gamma-ray sources, with an unprecedented highest photon energy of 1.4 ± 0.13 PeV. These findings confirmed the existence of PeV particle accelerators in our Galaxy and opened up an era of UHE gamma-ray astronomy. In this talk, we will summarize the status of the experiment and present recent highlights from the LHAASO observatory.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with