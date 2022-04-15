Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

PeVatron Sources and Candidates Observed by the Fermi Large Area Telescope

Presentation #202.06 in the session “Peta-electronvolt Cosmic Accelerators in the Milky Way”.

by Zorawar Wadiasingh
Fermi-LAT is an all-sky imaging pair conversion gamma-ray telescope with significant sensitivity from 100 MeV up to a TeV, enabling direct constraints on non-thermal relativistic particle populations in a variety point-like and extended sources. It has served an essential role in broadband studies of GeV to multi-TeV studies of cosmic accelerators. Previously the LAT provided evidence for hadronic particle acceleration in supernova remnant W44, detecting the “pion-bump” spectral break at lower energies. Recent discoveries of sources with emission beyond 0.1 PeV by HAWC and LHAASO also suggest some PeVatrons may be associated with pulsars and their wind nebulae, such as the Crab, in addition to supernova remnants shocks. The LAT has made significant contributions to our understanding of pulsars and their winds, which I will highlight. I will also highlight new candidate PeVatrons remnants observed by LAT such as SNR G106.3+2.7.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
