AstroPix: Status and Outlook of Monolithic Active Pixel Silicon Sensors for Future Gamma-ray Telescopes

Space-based gamma-ray telescopes such as the Fermi Large Area Telescope have used single sided silicon strip detectors to measure the position of incident gamma-rays with high resolution. At lower energies, two dimensional position information within a single detector is required. This talk investigates the use of monolithic CMOS active pixel silicon sensors – AstroPix – as a novel technology for use in future gamma-ray telescopes. Based upon detectors designed for use in the ATLAS detector at the LHC, AstroPix has the potential to maintain the high energy and angular resolution required of a medium-energy gamma-ray telescope while reducing noise with the dual detection and readout capabilities of a CMOS chip. The status of AstroPix development and testing, as well as outlook for application in future telescopes such as the MIDEX AMEGO-X, will be presented.