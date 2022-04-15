Active Galaxies at Very High Energy

Active Galaxies are well-known as extremely multi-wavelength objects, emitting across the entire electromagnetic spectrum. At Very High Energies (VHE; > 500 GeV) jetted AGN in particular are the dominant source class outside the galactic plane. Indeed, most AGN emit a large fraction if not most of their total energy in the GeV-TeV band. Although the advent of Fermi and the rise of the second-generation IACTs has greatly expanded our catalog of well-characterized objects at gamma-ray energies, many mysteries remain. I will briefly review the major accomplishments and discoveries on AGN (with a focus on the VERITAS observatory), and follow with a discussion of the major open questions remaining and the promise of new observatories (CTA and a possible MeV mission) in answering them.