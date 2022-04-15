Very High-Energy Gamma Rays and Multi-Messenger Astrophysics

Recent very High-Energy (VHE) gamma-ray observations reveal several unexpected sources that challenge the existing theories of the Galactic particle accelerators. Multi-wavelength and multi-messenger studies are crucial to probing the production mechanism of the VHE gamma rays. This talk will present some of these new sources, including a microquasar and a stellar superbubble, and explore the connection of their VHE gamma rays with radio, X-ray, GeV gamma-ray, and high-energy neutrino emission. We will also explain how the recent observations improve the understanding of the physics of jets and Galactic cosmic ray factories.