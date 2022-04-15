Skip to main content
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Very High-Energy Gamma Rays and Multi-Messenger Astrophysics

Presentation #205.04 in the session “50 Years of Gamma-Ray Observations at the Whipple Observatory”.

by Ke Fang
Recent very High-Energy (VHE) gamma-ray observations reveal several unexpected sources that challenge the existing theories of the Galactic particle accelerators. Multi-wavelength and multi-messenger studies are crucial to probing the production mechanism of the VHE gamma rays. This talk will present some of these new sources, including a microquasar and a stellar superbubble, and explore the connection of their VHE gamma rays with radio, X-ray, GeV gamma-ray, and high-energy neutrino emission. We will also explain how the recent observations improve the understanding of the physics of jets and Galactic cosmic ray factories.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
