Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Elevated Tidal Disruption Rates from the Formation of Eccentric Nuclear Disks

Presentation #206.05 in the session “Theoretical Advances in Tidal Disruption Events”.

by Tatsuya Akiba and Ann-Marie Madigan
Published onApr 01, 2022
Elevated Tidal Disruption Rates from the Formation of Eccentric Nuclear Disks

The anisotropic emission of gravitational waves during the merger of two supermassive black holes can result in a recoil kick of the merged remnant. We show here that eccentric nuclear disks — stellar disks of eccentric, apse-aligned orbits — can directly form as a result. An initially circular disk of stars will align orthogonal to the black hole kick direction with a distinctive “tick-mark” eccentricity distribution. We show that the tidal disruption rate in such an eccentric disk is significantly elevated compared to an isotropic distribution of stars with rates as high as 0.1–1 yr-1 gal-1.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with