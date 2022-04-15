Skip to main content
Abstract
Astrophysical Lessons from Gravitational-wave Catalogs

Presentation #300.01 in the session “Dynamical Formation of Gravitational Wave Sources”.

by Maya Fishbach
I will describe some recent results on the binary black hole population, including the mass distribution, the spin distribution, and evolution with redshift. I will highlight some features in the population distributions, including gaps in the mass distribution, the spins of binary black holes compared to black hole X-ray binaries, and the time delays that black holes experience between formation and merger. I will summarize some astrophysical interpretations of these population properties and what we expect to learn from future observations.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
