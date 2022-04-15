Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) Observing Program and Status

Presentation #301.02 in the session “First Results and Future Prospects from the Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer (IXPE)”.

by Stephen O'Dell
Published onApr 01, 2022
Following a one-month commissioning period, the NASA–ASI Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) began Science Operations (Phase-E) on 2022 January 11. Observatory data telemetered to ground stations at Malindi (primary) and Singapore (secondary) flow to the Mission Operations Center and then to the Science Operations Center, which processes science and ancillary data to produce Science data products that are publicly available through the HEASARC. The IXPE Science Team, which defines the observing program for the (two-year) baseline mission, has begun analysis of the initial observations. Here we describe SOC-generated data products, present the nominal first-year observing plan, and display some initial IXPE data.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
