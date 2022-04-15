Skip to main content
Evolution of a Relativistic Outflow and the X-ray Corona and in the Extreme Changing-Look AGN 1ES 1927+654

Presentation #302.04 in the session “AGN II (Oral)”.

by Megan Masterson, Erin Kara, Claudio Ricci, Andrew Fabian, Javier Garcia, Ronald Remillard, Peter Kosec, Ciro Pinto, Michael Loewenstein, Benny Trakhtenbrot, and Iair Arcavi
1ES 1927+654 is one of the most peculiar X-ray nuclear transients known to date and serves as a probe of extreme accretion physics. The well-known AGN exhibited a relatively steep power law and a strong soft excess prior to 2018. In an outburst first detected with the ASASS-SN survey in early 2018, 1ES 1927+654 underwent a changing-look event marked by the appearance of broad optical emission lines. Shortly after the appearance of these broad lines, the X-ray spectrum was extremely soft and nearly thermal, resembling the soft spectrum typically seen in X-ray emitting tidal disruption events. About a year after the initial detection of the optical outburst, 1ES 1927+654 became the brightest AGN in the soft X-ray sky and is currently the most observed AGN with NICER with more than 1 Ms of data. In this talk, I present over three years worth of X-ray observations of 1ES 1927+654 with NICER, XMM-Newton, and NuSTAR. Despite significant changes to the overall spectral shape throughout the course of the outburst, the most recent X-ray spectra look remarkably similar to the pre-outburst observation from 2011, including a dominant power law component. The prominent broad 1 keV feature in the early X-ray spectra can be modeled with reflection from a single-temperature blackbody irradiating spectrum, using a new flavor of the xillver models called xillverTDE. This could be the result of reflected emission off of an optically thick outflow from a geometrically thick, super-Eddington inner accretion flow. Lastly, I will compare 1ES 1927+654 to other nuclear transients and discuss future applications of the xillverTDE model to other super-Eddington accretors.

