Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Relativistic Explosions Across the Universe

Presentation #303.02 in the session “Mid-Career Prize Talk I & II”.

by Stephen Cenko
Jets are a ubiquitous phenomena in astrophysics — spanning a remarkable range in size, velocity, and energy output. But only a handful of systems are capable of accelerating ejecta to speeds approaching that of light — the best known examples of such relativistic jets are blazars and gamma-ray bursts. Here I describe recent efforts to characterize the properties of known classes of systems with relativistic jets — in particular gamma-ray bursts from both the core-collapse of massive stars as well as the merger of binary neutron stars. I will also highlight attempts to uncover new classes of relativistic ejecta, specifically evidence for such high-velocity outflows from tidal disruption events, and searches for “orphan” gamma-ray burst afterglows. Along the way, I’ll highlight the critical role in these efforts played by two facilities, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and the Zwicky Transient Facility.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
