Moon Burst Energetics All-sky Monitor: A Beyond Earth-orbit Gamma-ray Burst Detector for Multi-Messenger Astronomy

Moon Burst Energetics All-sky Monitor (MoonBEAM) is a gamma-ray mission in a cislunar orbit to observe the entire sky instantaneously for relativistic astrophysical explosions. It is designed to explore the behavior of matter and energy under extreme conditions by observing the prompt emission from gamma-ray bursts, identifying the conditions capable of launching transient relativistic jets and the origins of high-energy radiation from the relativistic outflows. MoonBEAM provides essential gamma-ray observations for multi-messenger astronomy by reporting on the prompt emission and providing rapid alerts to the astronomical community for contemporaneous and follow-up observations. In this era of multi-messenger astronomy, simultaneous broadband observations of relativistic transients are needed to construct a comprehensive picture of compact mergers and energetic phenomena, which is a key goal of the Astro2020 decadal survey theme New Windows on the Dynamic Universe. MoonBEAM provides the sensitive high-energy all-sky observation that is critical to transient and multi-messenger astronomy.