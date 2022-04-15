Recent Advances in AGN Reverberation Mapping

Reverberation mapping allows us probe the geometry and dynamics of gas flows well within the sphere of influence of actively accreting black hole, at scales that that are largely unattainable with direct imaging. This is possible because photons from the inner accretion flow irradiate gas flows in the vicinity of the black hole, and those reprocessed photons will be delayed with respect to the direct continuum photons due to the extra light travel path. In this talk I will review the cutting edge of reverberation mapping in AGN, mapping from the broad line region, down to the innermost stable circular orbit.