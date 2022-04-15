Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Radiation GRMHD simulations of radiatively efficient black hole accretion flows

Presentation #306.03 in the session “Theory and Observations of Accretion Disks around Compact Objects”.

by Jason Dexter
Radiation modifies black hole accretion disk (thermo)dynamics over a wide range of accretion rates associated with observed systems. I will give an overview of current methods used in numerical radiation MHD simulations of black hole accretion, and focus on the observational appearance of hot accretion flows and their collapse to geometrically thin disks. I will discuss open theoretical issues in the modeling of luminous accretion disks, in particular in understanding the physical origin of the hard X-ray corona and the mechanism for changes in spectral states seen in X-ray binary systems.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
