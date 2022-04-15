Scaling Relations and X-ray Observables of Galaxy Clusters and Groups Detected in the eFEDS Field

The eROSITA Final Equatorial-Depth Survey (eFEDS) is the first survey that eROSITA observed during its performance verification and calibration phase. We measure soft-band X-ray luminosity, temperature, gas mass, and mass proxy Yx within core included (<R500) and core excluded (0.15 R500 – R500) apertures of 542 clusters detected in the eFEDS field. In a subsample of 265 clusters with low contamination level, we investigate seven scaling relations between X-ray observables by taking into account the selection effects and the mass function using realistic eROSITA mock observations. We fit the relations using a bayesian approach from which we obtained best-fit values for the normalization, slope, redshift evolution and intrinsic scatter parameters and compare these values with the self-similar model and the results from the literature. Using the eFEDS observations, we extend scaling relation studies to the low-mass, low-luminosity regime and demonstrate eROSITA’s capability to put tight constraints on the scaling relations by accurately measuring cluster emission out to R500. I propose to present our results on the X-ray properties and scaling relations of galaxy clusters and groups we published in arXiv:2110.09534.