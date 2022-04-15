Probing Supernovae and their Progenitors from High-Energy Emission

Produced in strong shocks, high-energy (UV and X-ray) emission from supernovae provide unique information about both the supernova engine and its progenitor. To date, the bulk of the UV/X-ray observations of these powerful transients is limited to late-time observations. Prompt UV/X-ray emission provides a powerful addition to existing supernova observations, probing both asymmetries in the explosion and in the progenitor and its immediate surroundings. Astronomers are poised to enter a new era in their quest to study these supernova properties with wide-field UV/X-ray transient satellites. Here I review both the supernova properties constrained by these observations and their observables. I conclude with the potential of upcoming satellite missions and the requirements behind these missions to constrain this physics.