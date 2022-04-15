Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Stellar death astrophysics through extensive and panchromatic observations

Presentation #401.04 in the session “What Do We Learn from Prompt Observations of Transient Astrophysical Events?”.

by Maryam Modjaz and Tyler Pritchard
Published onApr 01, 2022
Stellar death astrophysics through extensive and panchromatic observations

We will review the field of early and panchromatic observations of Stripped Envelope Massive Star SNe, Fast Blue Optical transients (FBOTs) and, if appropriate, their crucial cousins (Superluminous SNe or GRBs) with the goal on shedding light on their progenitors and their explosion mechanism. We will also discuss early spectroscopic observations for classification and for understanding the dynamics of the explosions.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with