Stellar death astrophysics through extensive and panchromatic observations

No comments here
Presentation #401.04 in the session “What Do We Learn from Prompt Observations of Transient Astrophysical Events?”.
We will review the field of early and panchromatic observations of Stripped Envelope Massive Star SNe, Fast Blue Optical transients (FBOTs) and, if appropriate, their crucial cousins (Superluminous SNe or GRBs) with the goal on shedding light on their progenitors and their explosion mechanism. We will also discuss early spectroscopic observations for classification and for understanding the dynamics of the explosions.