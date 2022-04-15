Overview of the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission

The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) is an international collaboration led by JAXA with major participation from NASA and ESA to deploy an advanced x-ray observatory designed to address some of the important questions of present-day astrophysics. XRISM is essentially a rebuild of the Hitomi mission that was lost due to an operational mishap in 2016, but only employs two of the original four instruments on Hitomi to expidite the recovery. The Resolve Soft X-ray Spectrometer is being developed jointly by a team led by NASA/GSFC and institutions in Japan under the direction of JAXA. It is a high-resolution, non-dispersive x-ray spectrometer operating between 0.3-12 keV. It is the core instrument on XRISM, providing high-resolution spectroscopic capability (~ 5 eV FWHM) for the mission and covering the energy band where most of the astrophysically abundant elements have characteristic features that can be used for a wide range of spectral studies of matter under extreme conditions. The other instrument, called Xtend and provided by JAXA, greatly extends the field of view of the observatory using an x-ray CCD camera. Xtend is the responsibility of JAXA, but NASA will provide an X-ray Mirror Assembly for the instrument identical in design to the Resolve mirror assembly. XRISM will be launched into low-Earth orbit (nominally 575 km circular, 31° inclination) from the Tanegashima Space Center, Japan, using a JAXA H-IIA rocket in 2023. In this talk we will provide an overview of the mission and its capabilities.