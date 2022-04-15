Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

The XRISM Guest Scientist Program

Presentation #402.04 in the session “Science with XRISM: Mission Status Update”.

by Valerie Connaughton
Published onApr 01, 2022
The XRISM Guest Scientist Program

The XRISM Guest Scientist (XGS) program will enable participation beyond the XRISM Science Team in the analysis of XRISM data from targets observed during the six-month Performance Verification (PV) phase of the mission. Proposals will be solicited for the XGS through a Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Science (ROSES) element this year. Selected US- and Canada-based scientists will receive funding to work as part of the target team relevant to their proposal.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with