The XRISM Guest Scientist Program

The XRISM Guest Scientist (XGS) program will enable participation beyond the XRISM Science Team in the analysis of XRISM data from targets observed during the six-month Performance Verification (PV) phase of the mission. Proposals will be solicited for the XGS through a Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Science (ROSES) element this year. Selected US- and Canada-based scientists will receive funding to work as part of the target team relevant to their proposal.