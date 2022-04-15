Skip to main content
Accreting Compact Objects at Cosmic Dawn

Presentation #403.05 in the session “Implications and Tracers of the Energetic Processes at Cosmic Dawn”.

by Philip Kaaret
The first stars in the first galaxies created the first nuclear-powered light, the first heavy metals, and reionized the intergalactic medium. We describe studies of X-ray sources in low-metallicity star-bursting dwarfs that are local analogs of the first galaxies. We review the effect of metallicity on X-ray binary populations and the nature of X-ray sources in Lyman continuum emitting galaxies. We discuss the implications for the role of accretion powered sources in the early universe.

