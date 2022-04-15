An MeV Perspective of the 2020 Decadal Survey

With the recent release of the consensus study report “Pathways to Discovery in Astronomy and Astrophysics for the 2020s,” the science priorities for the next decade have been refined. The survey’s vision is framed around three themes: Worlds and Suns in Context, New Messengers and New Physics, and Cosmic Ecosystems. Within each theme, priority science areas lead to recommended investments, many of which, can be related to MeV gamma-ray missions. In this talk, I will give my personal perspective of results of the Astro2020 decadal survey, and how MeV gamma-ray missions may address some of the prioritized science.