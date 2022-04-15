Past, Present & Future of the Astrophysical Multimessenger Observatory Network

The Astrophysical Multimessenger Observatory Network (AMON) aims to connect the world’s leading high-energy and multimessenger observatories. AMON’s objective are to evoke the discovery of new multimessenger phenomena, exploit these phenomena as tools for fundamental physics and astrophysics, and explore archival datasets in search of multimessenger activity. Present projects include distributing low-latency multimessenger alerts from the Neutrino-Electromagnetic (NuEM) channel, and triggering real-time preservation and analysis of data from NASA’s Swift satellite based on LIGO+Virgo+Kagra gravitational-wave alerts. Looking ahead, AMON will continue providing useful real-time analyses of a wide variety of high-energy and multimessenger data streams, while upgrading its systems to cloud-based and SCiMMA-standard cyberinfrastructure, and strengthening its ties with the theoretical and time domain astrophysics communities.