Published on Apr 01, 2022

Using Supernova Remnants to Probe Explosions, Progenitors, and Compact Object Formation

Presentation #405.01 in the session “Early Career Prize Talk”.

by Laura Lopez
Supernova remnants (SNRs) provide the opportunity to study explosions and their environments up close. I will present results from a systematic analysis of a large sample of SNRs in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies to probe progenitors, explosions, and compact object formation. Specifically, I will discuss work on the relationship between neutron star kicks, ejecta asymmetries, and heavy element kinematics, and I will highlight investigations into how explosion properties relate to the nature of the associated neutron stars (e.g., ordinary pulsars, magnetars, central compact objects). I will show results on the progenitor star mass distributions based on the star-formation histories near the sites of SNRs, and I will also present recent work on the proximity of molecular gas to SNe, revealing insights regarding the progenitors and where the energy and momentum of the explosions is deposited

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
