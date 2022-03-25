Effects of radially anisotropic velocity distribution on the dynamics of star clusters

We are exploring various aspects of the dynamics of star clusters characterized by a radially anisotropic velocity distribution (see Pavlik & Vesperini 2021, 2022). In our first study, we used N-body simulations to show that radially anisotropic systems are characterized by more rapid evolution towards energy equipartition than isotropic ones. In the subsequent extension, we explored the development of mass segregation, the evolution of primordial binaries and the influence of the Galactic tidal field. I will present an overview of our results showing that in the systems with initial radial velocity anisotropy: 1) mass segregation is slower in the inner regions and more rapid in the outer regions, 2) the rate of disruption of primordial binaries is higher, and 3) the rate of binary exchange events is enhanced compared to the isotropic systems and may lead to an increased dynamical formation of binaries including a stellar remnant component.