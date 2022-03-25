Formation History of HD106906 and the Vertical Warping of Debris Disks by an External Inclined Planetary Companion

HD106906 is a planetary system that hosts a wide-orbit planet, as well as an eccentric and flat debris disk, which hold important constraints on its formation and subsequent evolution. The recent observations of the planet constrain its orbit to be eccentric and inclined relative to the plane of the debris disk. Here, we show that, in the presence of the inclined planet, the debris disk quickly (<2 Myr) becomes warped and puffy. This suggests that the current configuration of the system is relatively recent. We explore the possibility that a recent close encounter with a free floating planet could produce a planet with orbital parameters that agree with observations of HD106906b. We find that this scenario is able to preserve the structure of the debris disk while producing a planet in agreement with observation.