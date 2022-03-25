Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 25, 2022

The Formation of Planetesimals by the Streaming Instability

Presentation #107.03 in the session Modern Theories of Planetesimal Formation.

by Jacob Simon, David Nesvorny, Rixin Li, Andrew Youdin, Daniel Carrera, and Philip Armitage
One of the largest unanswered questions in planetary astrophysics is: how do planetesimals form? In this talk, I will briefly review one of the leading candidates for planetesimal formation: the streaming instability. I will then describe recent progress made in studying this mechanism via high-resolution, state-of-the-art numerical simulations. These simulations have led to a number of predictions that are being tested with observations of Solar System planetesimal populations. I will describe the results of these tests and then outline future directions to further understand this instability and what it implies for the formation of planetesimals.

