The Formation of Planetesimals by the Streaming Instability

One of the largest unanswered questions in planetary astrophysics is: how do planetesimals form? In this talk, I will briefly review one of the leading candidates for planetesimal formation: the streaming instability. I will then describe recent progress made in studying this mechanism via high-resolution, state-of-the-art numerical simulations. These simulations have led to a number of predictions that are being tested with observations of Solar System planetesimal populations. I will describe the results of these tests and then outline future directions to further understand this instability and what it implies for the formation of planetesimals.