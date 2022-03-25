Diminished Generation of Stellar Obliquities: The Angular Momentum Budget During Resonance Crossing

In the early stages of a planetary system, the host protostar’s stellar spin axis is closely aligned with the angular momentum axis of its massive circumstellar disk. If the protostar also has a distant binary companion, then its spin axis can tilt substantially as the circumstellar disk depletes due to a secular resonance crossing. This process leaves the star with a substantial obliquity relative to its planet[s]. However, if the stellar angular momentum is non-negligible compared to the orbital angular momentum of its planet[s], this obliquity excitation process can be significantly diminished. We analyze the angular momentum budget during resonance crossing and show that the necessary conditions for efficient obliquity generation can be analytically understood. We apply our results to show that the formation rate of hot Jupiters via high-eccentricity migration may be suppressed for certain parameters.