Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 25, 2022

Local Group Dynamics with the Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph

Presentation #108.05 in the session Poster Presentations.

by Carrie Filion and The PFS Galactic Archaeology Team
Published onApr 25, 2022
Local Group Dynamics with the Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph

The Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph (PFS) will soon be embarking on an ambitious, multi-year survey that will investigate the nature of dark matter and the formation and evolution of structure on a variety of astrophysical scales. The planned observations include large numbers of faint stars in the Milky Way, in its satellite galaxies, and in M31. I will describe some of the exciting chemo-dynamical studies of the Local Group that these observations will enable, and I will discuss the insights that we hope to gain into the dynamical evolution of galaxies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with