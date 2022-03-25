Local Group Dynamics with the Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph

The Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph (PFS) will soon be embarking on an ambitious, multi-year survey that will investigate the nature of dark matter and the formation and evolution of structure on a variety of astrophysical scales. The planned observations include large numbers of faint stars in the Milky Way, in its satellite galaxies, and in M31. I will describe some of the exciting chemo-dynamical studies of the Local Group that these observations will enable, and I will discuss the insights that we hope to gain into the dynamical evolution of galaxies.