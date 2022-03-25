LSIM: a cloud-based tool for lunar mission analysis and design

During the last few years, there has been a renewed interest in Moon exploration. Lunar missions in the past have, in general, relied on existing Earth-based communication and navigation services [1]. The growing demand for these services, as well as its limited accuracy and coverage, calls for a dedicated lunar communications and navigation service [2]. Here, we present the Lunar Service Volume Simulator (LSIM), a cloud-based mission analysis and design software tool for lunar missions, and detail current capabilities of the simulator. LSIM has been partially funded through the ESA Lunar Communications and Navigation Service (LCNS) Phase A/B1 Study.

References: [1] Delépaut, A., et al. (2020). Advances in Space Research 66 (pp. 2739-2756). [2] Giordano, P., et al. (2022). In Proceedings of the 2022 International Technical Meeting of The Institute of Navigation (pp. 632-642).