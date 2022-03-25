Too Big to Fail? 6D Stellar Streams in the Milky Way and Cosmological Simulations

Recent large photometric, astrometric, and spectroscopic surveys have enabled the first systematic observations of Milky Way stellar streams in 6D. At the same time, cutting edge cosmological simulations are finally approaching resolutions that allow for the study of dwarf galaxy streams around Milky Way-like hosts. In this talk, I will present the discovery and characterization of a population of 6D stellar streams with observations from the Dark Energy Survey, Gaia, and the Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey (S5), and compare this population to streams identified in cosmological simulations. These comparisons enable deeper studies of satellite populations and tidal disruption in simulations and observations, and further tests of the small-scale challenges to LCDM.