Modeling the meteoroid environment far from the ecliptic plane

NASA’s Meteoroid Engineering Model (MEM) describes the meteoroid environment encountered by spacecraft in the inner solar system. MEM’s algorithms take advantage of the fact that the vast majority of spacecraft remain close to the ecliptic plane in order to make several simplifying assumptions. However, this results in a model that cannot describe the environment for spacecraft such as Ulysses that travel far from the ecliptic, and limits the potential to validate the model using impact signatures from asteroids on inclined orbits. We are in the process of developing a new version of the code, numbered 3.1-alpha, that correctly computes the meteoroid flux and directionality far from the ecliptic. We present a new formulation of the spatial probability distribution function for fully precessed meteoroid models and compare our results with zodiacal light data.