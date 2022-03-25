Blackhole mergers through evection Resonances

Mechanisms have been proposed to enhance the merger rate of stellar mass black hole binaries, such as the Von Zeipel-Lidov-Kozai mechanism (vZLK). However, high inclinations are required in order to greatly excite the eccentricity and to reduce the merger time through vZLK. Here, we propose a novel pathway through which compact binaries could merge due to eccentricity increase, including in a near coplanar configuration. Specifically, a compact binary migrating in an AGN disk could be captured in an evection resonance, when the precession rate of the binary equals their orbital period around the supermassive black hole. In our study we include precession to due first-order post Newtonian precession as well as due to a massive disk around one of the components of the binary. Eccentricity is excited when the binary sweeps through the resonance which happens only when it migrates on a timescale 10-100 times the libration timescale of the resonance. Libration timescale decreases as the mass of the disk increases. The eccentricity excitation of the binary can reduce the merger timescale by a factor up to ~103–4.