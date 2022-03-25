Star-Disk Interactions in Active Galactic Nuclei

Active Galactic Nuclei (AGN) are fueled by the accretion of a gaseous disk onto the supermassive black hole (SMBH). As stars and stellar remnants in nuclear star clusters (NSCs) are orbiting the SMBH, they repeatedly plunge through the disk and experience a drag force which will eventually drag their orbits into alignment with respect to the plane of the disk. The continuous supply of components of the NSC to the AGN disk provides a population of embedded objects, which can fuel black hole mergers detectable in gravitational waves with LIGO-Virgo and LISA, thus supporting the idea of an AGN channel for gravitational waves. I present results from both analytical (see Fabj et al. 2020: 2020MNRAS.499.2608F) and numerical approaches, where for the latter I perform high-resolution N-body simulations using the Nbody6++GPU code. For both analyses I test geometric and Bondi-Hoyle-Lyttleton drag.