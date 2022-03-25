Distortion of Gravitational Wave Signals by Astrophysical Environments

Measuring the mass and distance of a gravitational wave (GW) source is a fundamental problem in GW astronomy. The issue is becoming even more pressing since LIGO and Virgo have detected massive black holes that in the past were thought to be rare, if not entirely impossible. The waveform templates used in the detection are developed assuming that the sources are residing in a vacuum, but astrophysical models predict that the sources should form in gaseous environments, move with relatively large velocity, or reside in the vicinity of supermassive black holes. In this talk, I will demonstrate how the above environmental factors could dynamically perturb the source, and consequently distort the GW signals. These effects will lead to a biased estimation of the physical parameters of a GW source.