Distinguishing Dynamical Formation Channels Apart Using Burst Timing

Eccentricity has over the past couple of years been established as a key indicator of dynamical formation of black hole mergers. However, all dynamical channels give rise to eccentric sources, from single-single captures in galactic nuclei to few-body formation in globular clusters. This opens up a new challenge, namely, how do we distinguish dynamical formation channels apart when they give rise to the same “unique” observables? In my talk I will illustrate that eccentric sources formed through few-body interactions will show a clear time shift in their burst phase due to tidal and relativistic effects, which naturally is not present in e.g. the single-single capture case and for KL-sources. This is likely the only way to tell the difference between dynamical channels case by case, and opens therefore up for a wide range of new possibilities. I will discuss for which systems such time shift observations are possible, and the prospects for 3G observatories.