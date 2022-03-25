Effects of Jupiter large scale gas-driven migration on the inner solar system

It has been proposed that Jupiter in our solar system formed at larger distances from the Sun and migrated inwards. These dynamical models have been successful in explaining, among other features, the compositional diversity of the main asteroid belt (MAB), the capture of Jupiter Trojan asteroids, and how water was delivered to Earth. Yet, due to computational costs, simulations modeling the effects of Jupiter’s gas-driven migration on the inner solar system have mostly neglected collisional evolution of small bodies. In this work we study the implications of large-scale and inward radial migration of Jupiter for the inner solar system while considering the effects of collisional evolution of planetesimals. We use analytical prescriptions to simulate the growth and migration of Jupiter in the gas disk. The planetesimal disk interior to Jupiter’s original orbit is attributed an initial total mass and size frequency distribution (SFD). Planetesimals feel the effects of aerodynamic gas drag and once shepherded by the migrating Jupiter collide with one another. We focus our study on the evolution of the SFD of such planetesimal populations, on the amount of mass implanted into the MAB, and on the amount of dust generated via collisions. We find that the SFD implanted into the MAB tends to resemble that of the original planetesimal population interior to Jupiter. We also find that unless very little or no mass existed between 5 au and Jupiter’s original orbit, it would be difficult to reconcile the current low mass of the MAB with the possibility that Jupiter migrated from distances beyond 15 au. Finally, we discuss the implications of our results in terms of dust production to the so-called NC-CC dichotomy.