Venus: What does it mean to have no moon

Venus doesn’t have a moon, yet large impacts on terrestrial planets typically generate circumplanetary disks from which moons would accrete. Using numerical simulations, we explore under what conditions moons from giant impacts would not survive. Alternatively, new ideas to grow Venus without giant impacts via pebble accretion must be balanced with the need for a giant impact on Earth. Turning again to numerical simulation, we test the validity of this idea and describe the conditions for which it can be true. Lastly, we propose geochemical tests that can differentiate between these two hypotheses.