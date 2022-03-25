Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 25, 2022

Venus: What does it mean to have no moon

Presentation #303.03 in the session History of the Early Solar System.

by Seth Jacobson
Venus doesn’t have a moon, yet large impacts on terrestrial planets typically generate circumplanetary disks from which moons would accrete. Using numerical simulations, we explore under what conditions moons from giant impacts would not survive. Alternatively, new ideas to grow Venus without giant impacts via pebble accretion must be balanced with the need for a giant impact on Earth. Turning again to numerical simulation, we test the validity of this idea and describe the conditions for which it can be true. Lastly, we propose geochemical tests that can differentiate between these two hypotheses.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
