Astro 2020 Decadal Review — A Conversation about the work of the Panel on the State of the Profession and Societal Impacts

As part of the most recent Decadal Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics, a Panel on the State of the Profession and Societal Impacts (SotP) was convened. The Panel’s charge was to make actionable suggestions to the Astro 2020 committee on the topics of demographics, diversity and inclusion, workplace climate, workforce development, education, public outreach, benefits to the nation, and relevant areas of astronomy and public policy. This was the first time such a panel — focussed on the people in the field — was put together in any decadal review across the sciences. This session will include three SotP panelists and DDA members — Kathryn Johnston, Kathryne Daniel and Gurtina Besla. We will begin with a brief review of our Panel’s work, breakout into smaller groups to allow more in depth discussion and reconvene to share final thoughts. The full report from the SotP Panel is in Appendix N of the full Astro2020 review.