Abstract
Published on Apr 25, 2022

Modeling the Irradiation Instability of Protoplanetary Disks

Presentation #403.07 in the session Resonant Dynamics and Consequences, Plus Disks!.

by Michelle Vick and Yoram Lithwick
Apr 25, 2022
In most parts of a protoplanetary disk, the temperature is controlled by stellar irradiation. Recent work suggests that these passively heated disks may actually be unstable (Watanabe & Lin 2008, Wu & Lithwick 2021, Ueda et. al 2021). In this presentation, I describe the nature of the ‘irradiation instability’ and present a 2D model to numerically explore the robustness of this instability in protoplanetary disks. The model accounts for thermal diffusion and non-hydrostaticity. Potential consequences of the irradiation instability include ALMA rings and gaps, and vortices and turbulence.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
