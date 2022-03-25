Forming Young and Hypervelocity Stars in the Galactic Centre via Tidal Disruption of a Molecular Cloud

The central parsec of our Galaxy contains young stars orbiting Sgr A*, a supermassive black hole. These include the isotropic S star cluster of B stars within ~0.04 pc of Sgr A*, as well as a larger disc containing O and Wolf–Rayet stars. I will discuss how the disc can form from the tidal disruption of a molecular cloud. Subsequent dynamical evolution can produce a secular gravitational instability in the disc that will put some of its stars on nearly radial orbits. Sgr A* will tidally disrupt binaries on such orbits, producing S and hypervelocity stars.