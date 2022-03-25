Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 25, 2022

Forming Young and Hypervelocity Stars in the Galactic Centre via Tidal Disruption of a Molecular Cloud

Presentation #404.01 in the session Dynamics near supermassive Black Holes.

by Aleksey Generozov, Sergei Nayakshin, and Ann-Marie Madigan
The central parsec of our Galaxy contains young stars orbiting Sgr A*, a supermassive black hole. These include the isotropic S star cluster of B stars within ~0.04 pc of Sgr A*, as well as a larger disc containing O and Wolf–Rayet stars. I will discuss how the disc can form from the tidal disruption of a molecular cloud. Subsequent dynamical evolution can produce a secular gravitational instability in the disc that will put some of its stars on nearly radial orbits. Sgr A* will tidally disrupt binaries on such orbits, producing S and hypervelocity stars.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
