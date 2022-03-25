Jeans modeling of Simulated Dwarf Satellites Around a Milky Way like Galaxy

The dwarf spheroidal (dSph) satellite galaxies of the Milky Way provide a laboratory for studying the nature of dark matter. Using high resolution simulations of dwarf satellites around a Milky Way like Galaxy (The ‘Mint’ DC Justice League) we examine to what degree typical modeling assumptions bias derived properties such as the enclosed mass or overall shape of the density profile. We test the quantitative impact of these assumptions, including spherical symmetry and equilibrium, when made during Jeans modeling. Turning to the simulated systems, in which the effects of typically-ignored properties such as orbital position and history are included, we assess the robustness of Jeans modeling and the Wolf-mass estimator in these realistic contexts.