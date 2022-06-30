Revised Demographics of Earth-like Planets in Binary Star Systems

To infer intrinsic planet formation properties it is vital to fully leverage the statistical strength of all known planets in a population, especially when measuring important features like the average number of Earth-like planets around each star. One reason for excluding systems from consideration in occurrence rate calculations is stellar multiplicity, which can bias observed stellar and planetary properties. However, binaries are common, so although planet occurrence is suppressed in binaries, neglecting potential Earth analogs and other interesting systems because of stellar multiplicity reduces the statistical robustness of occurrence rates. Planets in close binary systems (separation < 50 AU) are rare, meaning that planets in multiples are also interesting in their own right as outliers in the planet formation process. To explore the population of planets in binary stars, we are retrieving the properties of spectroscopically unresolved binary stars, which will allow us to explore the properties of binary-star planet-hosts and revise the properties of planets in binary star systems. We will present initial results from this work and discuss ongoing efforts to expand our study to interesting new subsamples, such as planets around the radius gap.