Abstract
Published on Jun 20, 2022

A Combined High- and Low-Resolution Retrieval of a Hot Jupiter using IGRINS/Gemini South and WFC3/HST

Presentation #102.107 in the session Poster Session.

by Peter Smith, Michael Line, Matteo Brogi, Jacob Bean, Siddharth Gandhi, Joseph Zalesky, Vivien Parmentier, Gregory Mace, Megan Mansfield, Eliza Kempton, Jonathan Fortney, Evgenya Shkolnik, Jenny Patience, Emily Rauscher, Jean-Michel Desert, and Joost Wardenier
High resolution cross-correlation spectroscopy (HRCCS) is an emerging method for characterizing exoplanets from the ground. It utilizes the planet signal’s time-resolved Doppler shift to disentangle it from the dominant telluric and stellar features. High spectral resolution combined with wide wavelength coverage allows for precise constraints on molecular abundances and thermal structure with novel atmospheric retrieval techniques. High resolution data can be combined with low resolution space-based data in retrieval, probing a wide range of altitudes and incorporating continuum information otherwise lost through detrending methods common in HRCCS. We present retrieval results of combined observations of a benchmark hot Jupiter WASP-77 Ab with both the IGRINS instrument on Gemini South (R ~ 45,000) and WFC3 on the Hubble Space Telescope (R ~ 100). We report a superstellar C/O ratio and a substellar metallicity, indicative of diverse formation pathways for hot Jupiters. We also report a bounded constraint on the carbon-12 to carbon-13 isotope ratio, the first such measurement for a transiting exoplanet.

