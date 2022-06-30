First results from a Gemini-S/IGRINS transit survey: A precise atmospheric composition for the ultra-hot Jupiter WASP-76b

One of the primary goals of exoplanet science has been to precisely measure the abundances of key species in and metallicities of exoplanet atmospheres to gain information on their formation conditions. This information has generally been limited in the past by the low resolution and narrow wavelength coverage of space-based observatories such as the Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescopes. Recently, the method of high-resolution cross-correlation analysis has emerged as an alternative way to precisely measure the abundances of a variety of species in exoplanet atmospheres using ground-based telescopes. Here we present the first results from a large program to measure high-resolution transmission spectra of 11 giant exoplanets using the IGRINS instrument on Gemini-S. We describe the goals of this ongoing program and show results from a high-resolution transit of the ultra-hot Jupiter WASP-76b. We present measurements of the abundances of key molecules, including water, CO, FeH, and OH, in the atmosphere of WASP-76b and use these measurements to precisely constrain its overall metallicity and C/O ratio.